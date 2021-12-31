Nerva Market Cap Reaches $338,246.28 (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Nerva coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nerva has a market capitalization of $338,246.28 and $54.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nerva has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nerva alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00057400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Nerva Profile

XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nerva Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.