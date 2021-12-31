Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,865 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 20.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 270,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 18.6% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 20,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Shares of NKTR opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.20. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.