National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.26

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.26 and last traded at $73.26, with a volume of 1225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 33,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $903,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in National Grid by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in National Grid by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

