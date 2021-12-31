Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NTP stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nam Tai Property has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.02.
Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 32.50%.
About Nam Tai Property
Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
