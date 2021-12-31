Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NTP stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nam Tai Property has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 32.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 432.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 91,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 95.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 32.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 29.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

