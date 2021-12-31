NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $47.56

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.56 ($0.64) and traded as low as GBX 46.10 ($0.62). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 47.60 ($0.64), with a volume of 59,579 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.57. The firm has a market cap of £23.67 million and a P/E ratio of -27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

About NAHL Group (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NAHL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAHL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.