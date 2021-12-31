MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.85

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.85 and traded as low as $15.29. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 19,121 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.