MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $150.48 on Wednesday. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $136.91 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 0.94.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $785,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock worth $13,326,182. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in MSA Safety by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,039,000 after buying an additional 198,429 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in MSA Safety by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in MSA Safety by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

