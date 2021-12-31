MP Materials (NYSE:MP) & Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) Financial Survey

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MP Materials and Battle North Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 2 7 0 2.78 Battle North Gold 1 0 2 0 2.33

MP Materials currently has a consensus target price of $45.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.02%. Battle North Gold has a consensus target price of $2.95, indicating a potential upside of 34.70%. Given Battle North Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Battle North Gold is more favorable than MP Materials.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MP Materials and Battle North Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $134.31 million 59.90 -$21.83 million $0.67 67.55 Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A

Battle North Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MP Materials.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Battle North Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 40.06% 12.49% 6.87% Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62%

Volatility & Risk

MP Materials has a beta of 3.56, indicating that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MP Materials beats Battle North Gold on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Battle North Gold

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

