Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,125 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,744 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,132,000 after buying an additional 2,740,549 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,552,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $98.80 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $105.95. The company has a market cap of $177.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

