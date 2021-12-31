Monarch Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 43.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,733 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 7.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 41.7% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,981 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.95. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

