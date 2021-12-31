Monarch Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 2.3% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after buying an additional 717,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after buying an additional 1,128,738 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after buying an additional 410,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after buying an additional 735,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,699,706,000 after buying an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $103.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.52.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.