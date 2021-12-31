Monarch Capital Management Inc. Buys 199 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.7% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,233,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

Shares of USB stock opened at $56.25 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.