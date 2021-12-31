Monarch Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after acquiring an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,034,000 after acquiring an additional 342,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 203,192 shares of company stock worth $447,800,678 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,937.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,921.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,796.17. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

