Monarch Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,125 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $214.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

