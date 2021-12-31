Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -66.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.91.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

