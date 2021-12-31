Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 263.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Moderna by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,251 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Moderna by 11.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Moderna by 96.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA opened at $251.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.63 and its 200-day moving average is $319.58. The stock has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 465,250 shares of company stock worth $134,971,535. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.