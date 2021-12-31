Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $1,215,500.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Thursday, December 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total transaction of $3,709,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $5,140,200.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $3,012,900.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,465,150.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,129,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total transaction of $6,636,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $251.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Moderna by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.