Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,616 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4,641.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 652,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 39,281 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 72,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 49,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

NYSE:DAL opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.84. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

