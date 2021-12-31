Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,995 shares of company stock worth $16,818,212. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

NOW opened at $654.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 600.50, a PEG ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $659.57 and a 200 day moving average of $622.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

