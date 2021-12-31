Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM stock opened at $438.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $419.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.19. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.64 and a fifty-two week high of $445.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

