Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aptiv by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,652,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,671 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,877,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,488,000 after purchasing an additional 134,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $729,591,000 after purchasing an additional 124,338 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,383,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,074,000 after acquiring an additional 314,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

NYSE APTV opened at $163.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,629 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.