Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 81 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.11.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $367.34 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $372.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $132.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.