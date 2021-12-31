Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 76 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 0.2% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,395.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,341.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,301.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,860.73 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a PE ratio of 261.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,745.50.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

