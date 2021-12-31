Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,955 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $12,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,664,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,060,084,000 after buying an additional 126,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,344,630,000 after buying an additional 290,957 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,756,000 after buying an additional 44,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,493,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,141,000 after buying an additional 200,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CINF opened at $113.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $82.62 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.