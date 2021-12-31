Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 362,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,216 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average of $29.92. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,630 shares of company stock valued at $474,742 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

