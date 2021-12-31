Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,576 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,711 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $11,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Workday by 31.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Workday by 58.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,106,018.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 437,868 shares of company stock worth $118,104,482 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $276.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.60 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3,072.56, a PEG ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

