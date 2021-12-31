Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,048 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $13,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2,129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI stock opened at $209.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.29 and a 200 day moving average of $193.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.43 and a 52 week high of $211.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.