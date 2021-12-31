Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.50

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 1.50 and last traded at 1.53, with a volume of 68123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 1.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $596.76 million and a PE ratio of -7.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 2.08 and its 200 day moving average is 2.62.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.03 by -0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 134,482 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

