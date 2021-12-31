MILC Platform (MLT) Market Capitalization Tops $18.76 Million

MILC Platform (CURRENCY:MLT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, MILC Platform has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. One MILC Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC on exchanges. MILC Platform has a market cap of $18.76 million and $1.43 million worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MILC Platform Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

