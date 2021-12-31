Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Gap Down to $24.89

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.89, but opened at $24.34. Midland States Bancorp shares last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 43 shares trading hands.

MSBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens cut Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $544.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.49%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $306,180.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $34,771.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,997. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 160.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,434,000 after buying an additional 221,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,352,000 after buying an additional 120,774 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 81,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 59,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

