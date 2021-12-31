Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Wright Investors Service Inc.’s Largest Position

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,949 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 6.6% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

MSFT opened at $339.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $211.94 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

