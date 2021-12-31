Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $108.16 Average PT from Analysts

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,479 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU stock opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.04. The company has a market capitalization of $105.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

