Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.86

Shares of Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 89038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.37, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of C$107.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.64.

In other Microbix Biosystems news, Senior Officer James Stuart Currie sold 50,000 shares of Microbix Biosystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$33,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$186,725.

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

