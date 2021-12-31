Michael S. Levy Sells 6,687 Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) insider Michael S. Levy sold 6,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $10,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HOFV stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1,822.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

