Michael S. Levy Sells 6,687 Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) insider Michael S. Levy sold 6,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $10,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
HOFV stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1,822.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%.
About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
