Michael Descheneaux Sells 1,000 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Descheneaux also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 9th, Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $679.45 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $376.40 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $713.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $633.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.95.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.