Metronome (MET) Price Tops $4.84 on Major Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $4.84 or 0.00010089 BTC on exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $60.59 million and approximately $66,392.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057568 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.21 or 0.07842480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00073723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,881.84 or 0.99891201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00054048 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007938 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,701,234 coins and its circulating supply is 12,529,040 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

