Meter Governance (MTRG) Tops One Day Volume of $625,393.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $5.13 or 0.00010697 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $16.29 million and approximately $625,393.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000073 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

