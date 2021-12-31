Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Xponance Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,261 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.7% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $144,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.63, for a total transaction of $26,485,299.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,963 shares of company stock worth $341,966,906 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.14 on Thursday, reaching $346.08. The company had a trading volume of 168,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,925,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.79. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

