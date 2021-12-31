Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.66

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.66 and traded as high as C$14.25. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$14.20, with a volume of 5,422 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Melcor Developments from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$468.12 million and a P/E ratio of 41.76.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$56.21 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

