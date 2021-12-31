Megacoin Price Tops $0.0047 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. Megacoin has a market cap of $188,357.22 and approximately $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.73 or 0.00314106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008080 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,796,662 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.