MEET.ONE Achieves Market Cap of $1.93 Million (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 40.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $6,695.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00058102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.72 or 0.07875556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00074818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,124.74 or 0.99989569 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00052795 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008114 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

