McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 97.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 39.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.83.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.06. 1,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $251.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.