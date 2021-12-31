McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Trimmed by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663,362 shares during the period. McKesson makes up approximately 4.1% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $19,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK stock opened at $248.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $251.04.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Bank of America increased their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.83.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,645 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.