McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 184,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $95.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average of $85.70. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

