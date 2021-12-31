McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of MKC opened at $95.57 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average of $85.70.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

