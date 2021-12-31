Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Gap Up to $29.74

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.74, but opened at $30.48. Maxar Technologies shares last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 344 shares traded.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,261,000 after buying an additional 2,865,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 580,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 999,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after acquiring an additional 448,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 73.0% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 842,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after buying an additional 355,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.