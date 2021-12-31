Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.76. 110,721 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 466% from the average session volume of 19,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.76.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

