Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $45,657.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.82 or 0.07873652 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00073361 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00082718 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.