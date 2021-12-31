Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAKSY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.