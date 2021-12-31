Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stake Increased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $68.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.94.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

